Randolph Bancorp to be acquired by Hometown Financial Group for $146.5M

Mar. 28, 2022 4:49 PM ETRandolph Bancorp, Inc. (RNDB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) will be acquired by Hometown Financial Group for ~$146.5M, or $27/share in cash.
  • RNDB's directors and executive officers - who together own ~7.65% of Randolph's outstanding shares - agreed to vote their shares in favor of the merger.
  • At closing, Hometown will add at least 1 RNDB director to the Hometown and Abington Bank boards.
  • The deal will expand Hometown's market presence in eastern Massachusetts.
  • RNDB's Envision Bank will merge with and into Hometown Financial's Abington Bank to create a $1.4B bank with 11 full-service retail locations.
  • At closing, Hometown will have consolidated assets of ~$4.4B and a branch network of 38 full-service offices across Massachusetts and northeastern Connecticut.
  • The acquisition is anticipated to close in Q4.
