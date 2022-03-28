Japan looks to amend foreign exchange laws to include cryptocurrency exchanges
- The Japanese government is planning to introduce a bill that would revise its foreign exchange laws to include digital assets exchanges, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a press conference.
- Fumio Kishida, Japan's newly elected prime minister, also supported the proposed revision in an effort to prevent sanctioned countries from taking evasive actions using cryptocurrencies.
- The proposed amendment would require crypto exchanges to verify and flag transactions associated with sanctioned Russian individuals or groups amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in March, Japan's financial regulator had asked those exchanges to refrain from allowing transactions for sanctioned targets, Cointelegraph noted.
