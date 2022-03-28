Talos Energy (TALO -4.2%) said it received a final resolution from Mexico's Ministry of Energy on the development of the Zama field, which confirmed a July decision by the government to grant control of the project to state-owned Pemex.

The company reiterated its disappointment with the decision to make Pemex the operator of the field, which Talos discovered in 2017, and said it will evaluate "strategic and legal options."

For now, Talos will maintain a 17.35% interest in the Zama field, and it expects to submit a unit development plan for approval by the working interest partners within 6-12 months, a critical step before a final investment decision in 2023.

An independent reserves auditor in 2019 estimated the Talos block contained 735M-950M boe in recoverable reserves, and the Zama field could produce 160K boe/day once developed.

Talos also said the $104M it has spent so far in the block is subject to cost recovery under the production sharing agreement.

Talos Energy was trading at a significant discount to NAV even before oil spiked above $100, and "the discount is much bigger now," The Energy Realist writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.