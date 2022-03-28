Lucid Diagnostics stock slips postmarket on prelim earnings
Mar. 28, 2022 5:07 PM ETLucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) stock slipped 4.9% postmarket after the company reported prelim. Q4 and 2021 results.
- Prelim. Q4 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 vs. consensus estimate of -$0.20.
- Prelim. Q4 revenue was $0.3M vs. consensus estimate of $0.4M.
- LUCD reported prelim. 2021 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.96 vs. consensus estimate of -$1.37. Prelim. 2021 revenue was $0.5M.
- On Mar. 28, LUCD entered into a stock purchase deal with CF Principal Investments, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, relating to a committed equity facility.
- LUCD has the right to sell to Cantor up to $50M of its shares, subject to certain conditions.
- The facility is structured similarly to an at-the-market equity facility as it allows LUCD to raise primary equity capital on a periodic basis at a price related to the current market price.
- Upon the satisfaction of conditions to Cantor's obligation to purchase Shares, LUCD will have the right, up to 36 months after the start of the facility, to direct Cantor to purchase shares on any trading day.
- The purchase price of the shares will be 96% of the stock's volume-weighted average price on such trading day.