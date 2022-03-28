Boeing (NYSE:BA) names Ted Colbert as the new President and CEO of its Defense, Space and Security business, succeeding Leanne Caret, who is retiring after nearly 35 years at the company and six years running the defense division.

The company also appoints current Boeing Commercial Airplanes CFO Stephanie Pope as President and CEO of Boeing Global Services, succeeding Colbert.

Colbert joined Boeing in 2009 and has been running Boeing Global Services after serving as Senior VP and CIO of Information Technology and Data Analytics.

Separately, the second black box from the crashed Boeing 737-800 was found over the weekend, offering investigators their best opportunity to discover why the plane carrying 132 people entered a high-altitude nosedive and slammed into the ground leaving a 65-ft. crater in the side of a mountain.

Boeing shares have lost ~2.5% since the China Eastern Airlines crash on March 21.