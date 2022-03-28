Boyd Gaming to acquire Pala Interactive for $170M
Mar. 28, 2022 5:50 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to acquire Pala Interactive and its subsidiaries for total cash consideration of $170M.
- Pala Interactive is an innovative online gaming technology company that provides proprietary real money and social gaming solutions on both a B2B and B2C basis in regulated markets across the US and Canada.
- Transaction is expected to close by the Q1 2023.
- Keith Smith, President and CEO comments “The acquisition of Pala Interactive marks the next phase in the ongoing execution of our iGaming strategy, providing us full control over the technology, development and customer experience. By integrating online casinos with our existing land-based operations, we will be able to further leverage and monetize our expansive customer database and the amenities of our nationwide portfolio of properties, driving growth in both our land-based and iGaming operations.”