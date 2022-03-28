Dave & Buster's stock slides aftermarket as earnings disappoint
Mar. 28, 2022 5:59 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock dropped 9% aftermarket as the restaurant chain reported disappointing Q4 results.
- Q4 comparable store sales fell 2.6% vs. the same period in 2019 excluding 14 stores in markets that had vaccine mandates during the quarter.
- Including all stores, Q4 comparable store sales decreased 6.8% vs. the same period in 2019.
- Q4 revenue was $343.1M, down 1.1% from Q4 2019. Q4 GAAP EPS was $0.52 vs. $0.80 in Q4 2019.
- Interim CEO Kevin Sheehan noted continuing headwinds from COVID-19, including vaccine requirements in certain markets, during 2021.
- Overall comparable store sales in 2021 fell 10.6% vs. 2019.
- GAAP EPS in 2021 was $2.21, below consensus estimate of $2.36. 2021 revenue was $1.30B, largely in line with Street view of $1.33B.
- PLAY chose to continue reporting results vs. 2019 to provide a more meaningful comparison.
- PLAY said comparable store sales grew 5.4% through the first 8 weeks of Q1 vs. the same period in 2019.
- Walk-in comparable store sales increased 9.1% while Special Event comparable store sales fell 42% for the 8-week period vs. 2019.
- PLAY stock has gained 10% YTD.