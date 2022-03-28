Jefferies Financial Group GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.43, revenue of $1.73B beats by $180M

Mar. 28, 2022 6:00 PM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Jefferies Financial Group press release (NYSE:JEF): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $1.73B (-30.5% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
  • Shares +4.63% AH.
  • Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 16.2%.
  • Asset Management net revenues of $74 million.
  • Our Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase in the future of an additional up to $250 million of our common stock.
  • The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on May 27, 2022.
