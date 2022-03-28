Elephant Oil files for $20M IPO to fund oil exploration in Benin, Namibia

Elephant Oil (ELEP), an independent gas and oil company, has filed to hold a US initial public offering to raise $20M to help fund exploration projects in Benin and Namibia.

The Texas-based company said in a filing that it plans to sell $20M in units, with each unit consisting of one share plus one warrant to buy one additional share at 125% of the IPO price. The number of shares to be offered was not disclosed.

The company added that it plans to offer underwriters a 45-day option to sell an additional 15% units, valued at around $3M, to cover overallotments. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Elephant Oil is an exploration-stage company and has not yet drilled any wells. Its portfolio includes exploration prospects in Benin and an exploration license in Namibia. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, Elephant Oil reported a net loss of $227K and no revenue.

The company's chief executive officer, Matthew Lofgran, also services as CEO of UK oil company Nostra Terra, which is traded on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market.

The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ELEP.