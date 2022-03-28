Novo Nordisk wins FDA approval of Ozempic 2mg dose for type 2 diabetes
Mar. 28, 2022 6:29 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has approved the 2 mg dosage strength for Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) once weekly type 2 diabetes injection Ozempic (semaglutide).
- The glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue was already approved in 0.5 mg and 1 mg dosage strengths.
- The approval was based on results from the SUSTAIN FORTE which showed people given Ozempic 2 mg achieved a higher reduction in A1C at week 40 compared to the 1 mg dose.
- The company expects to launch Ozempic 2 mg in the U.S. in Q2.
