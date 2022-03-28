Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) is planning the highest capital spending in its history this year after its 2021 net profit more than doubled to its best level in nearly a decade on higher prices and demand for petroleum products.

The Chinese oil producer reported FY 2021 net profit surged to nearly 72B yuan ($11.3B) from 33.4B yuan in 2020, with total revenue rising to 2.74T yuan from 2.1T on a sharp increase in the price and sales volume of refining products.

Sinopec expects to spend 198B yuan ($31.1B) in 2022, up 18% from 167.9B yuan in 2021 and topping its previous record of 181.7B set in 2013, including 81.5B in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in the Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

The group guides for production of 281.2M barrels of crude oil and 12.57T cf of natural gas in 2022, up slightly from output of 279.7M barrels of oil and 11.99T cf of gas in 2021.

Reuters reported in recent days that Sinopec suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, as the Chinese government is said to be wary of potential sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.