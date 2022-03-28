Air Force looks like biggest winner in Pentagon's planned $773B budget

The Biden administration's proposed $773B Defense Department budget for the fiscal year starting October 1 represents 4.2% nominal growth or 1.5% real growth after accounting for inflation compared with the $742B final appropriation for the current fiscal year.

According to a Bloomberg review of the proposed FY 2023 Pentagon budget, the Air Force looks like the biggest winner among the military services, with real growth of 8% to $194B.

The Air Force's decision to cut 15 Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 jets from its budget request is a temporary dip caused in part by delays in a software upgrade that "has not been what we wanted" and the need to shift funds to new aircraft, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, adding that the long-term plan to buy 1,763 of the fighter jets has not changed.

Overall, the DoD is requesting $11B to buy 61 F-35s, down from a previously planned 94; in addition to 33 for the Air Force, the budget proposes 13 of the Navy's model and 15 of the Marine Corps version.

The Air Force wants to buy fewer F-35s in the coming year in part so it can buy 12 more Boeing (BA) F-15EX aircraft than had been planned for the next budget.

One of the the biggest spending boost goes to Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) new B-21 bomber, which would get $5B in combined research and procurement from ~$2B in the current year.

Spending on the Navy's top program, the Columbia-class submarine built by General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Huntington Ingalls (HII), would rise to $6.3B from ~$5B.

Overall, the Navy requests $28B to build nine new vessels, including two Aegis-class DDG-51 Flight III destroyers from General Dynamics for $5.6B and one new Constellation-class frigate for $1.3B, instead of two previously planned.

ETFs: ITA, XAR, DFEN, FITE, PPA

Shares of U.S. defense contractors have been reaching record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of easing.

