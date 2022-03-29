Heliogen GAAP EPS of -$11.88, revenue of $8.8M beats by $1.13M
Mar. 29, 2022 12:28 AM ETHeliogen, Inc. (HLGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Heliogen press release (NYSE:HLGN): FY GAAP EPS of -$11.88.
- Revenue of $8.8M (+4300.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.13M.
- The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes these and other impacts, was negative $32.1M for full year 2021.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had ~$190.1M in cash and cash equivalents and $32.3M of available-for-sale investments, for a total of over $222.4M available to fund its future scaling and development efforts.
- For full-year 2022, Heliogen expects to have between two and three modules contracted and is introducing revenue guidance of $20 - $25 million.