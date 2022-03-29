Heliogen GAAP EPS of -$11.88, revenue of $8.8M beats by $1.13M

Mar. 29, 2022 12:28 AM ETHeliogen, Inc. (HLGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Heliogen press release (NYSE:HLGN): FY GAAP EPS of -$11.88.
  • Revenue of $8.8M (+4300.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.13M.
  • The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes these and other impacts, was negative $32.1M for full year 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had ~$190.1M in cash and cash equivalents and $32.3M of available-for-sale investments, for a total of over $222.4M available to fund its future scaling and development efforts.
  • For full-year 2022, Heliogen expects to have between two and three modules contracted and is introducing revenue guidance of $20 - $25 million. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.