Asian shares mixed as BOJ defends ultra-easy stance, oil eases on Shanghai lockdown

Mar. 29, 2022 1:21 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.72%. Japan February jobs data: Unemployment rate 2.7% (vs. expected 2.8%)

China -0.49%

Hong Kong +0.51%.

Australia +0.76%. Australian February retail sales come in above expected at +1.8% m/m.

Australian weekly consumer confidence survey falls further, to 91.1

India +0.32%.

The yen was in focus for investors, after the Bank of Japan’s offer Monday to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% for the first four days of this week. The yen fell and was last trading at 123.25 per dollar as it hovered near a six-year low.

Federal Budget to be announced Tuesday evening local time due at 7.30pm local (Sydney) time, which is 0830 GMT.

Oil prices slumped overnight on demand concerns arising from a new lockdown in Shanghai.

U.S. crude futures slipping 1% to $104.87, and Brent crude futures declined 1.16% to $111.18 per barrel.

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm at a three-week high scaled in the previous session and yields climbed, while investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day.

Spot gold was flat at $1,925.86 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7% at $1,926.00.

Spot silver was up 0.4% at $24.94 per ounce and platinum edged higher 0.3% to $986.61, while palladium rose 0.8% to $2,250.97.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.08%; S&P 500 +0.04%; Nasdaq -0.13%.

