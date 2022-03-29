Western Union expands in South Korea with ICB
Mar. 29, 2022 1:43 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) has launched its money transfer services with ICB, a fintech company in South Korea, offering customers seamless access to Western Union's money transfer services via ICB's mobile app - DEBUNK Remit.
- DEBUNK Remit mobile app, available for Android and iOS, will enable customers in South Korea to send and receive money with the ICB Mobile App.
- Senders can fund their transactions through their bank accounts registered with the DEBUNK Remit mobile app.
- The mobile app also enables receivers in South Korea to direct international Western Union money transfers into their DEBUNK Remit registered bank accounts, for transactions sent through Western Union's digital money transfer services or Western Union's worldwide retail Agent network.
- Receivers in South Korea can now receive the money by inputting the unique Money Transfer Control Number and other information into the DEBUNK Remit mobile app.