Condor Gold GAAP EPS of -£1.70

Mar. 29, 2022 2:06 AM ETCondor Gold Plc (CNDGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Condor Gold press release (OTCQX:CNDGF): FY GAAP EPS of -£1.70.
  • The net cash balance of the Group at 31 December 2021 was £2.07M (2020: £4.16M).
  • The outlook for 2022 remains bright. The La India Project is substantially de-risked and nearing a construction-ready status. A FS Study is due in the first half of 2022, the Project is fully permitted for construction and extraction with a target of 100,000 oz gold p.a. in stage 1. A new SAG Mill has been purchased and is in a warehouse in Managua. The Project economics are robust with low AISC, a high IRR and a payback period of 12 months.
