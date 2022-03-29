Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Igm Biosciences announce collaboration agreement for Oncology, Immunology and Inflammation Targets.

The collaboration to create, develop, manufacture and commercialize new class of potential therapeutics combining the superior features of multi-valent IgM antibodies over conventional IgG antibodies for stimulating cell surface receptors.

Through the pact, both parties to leverage proprietary IgM antibody technology platform to discover agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.

Per the terms, Igm to receive $150M upfront payments, potentially over $6B in aggregate development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

For each oncology target collaboration program, the companies will share profits 50:50 in certain major markets, and IGM will be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales in the rest of world.

Upon completion of Phase 1 clinical trial for each immunology/inflammation target collaboration program, Sanofi will be responsible for subsequent development activities, commercialization efforts, and related costs in exchange for up to $1,065M per immunology/inflammation target. IGM is eligible to receive tiered high single-digit to low-teen royalties on global net sales.

The company has also expressed an interest in purchasing up to $100M of IGM non-voting common stock in a public financing.

Recently, Sanofi, Regeneron Dupixent approved in Canada for expanded use in kids with asthma; Sanofi's Xenpozyme gets approval in Japan for rare genetic disease.