Elbit Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14, revenue of $1.49B

Mar. 29, 2022 2:51 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems press release (NASDAQ:ESLT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14.
- Revenue of $1.49B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP operating income was $120.1M (8.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $113.8M (8.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP gross profit amounted to $381.1M (25.5% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $363.0M (26.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Backlog of orders for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $13,661M, as compared to $11,024M as of December 31, 2020.
- Approximately 72% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 60% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2022 and 2023.