Temenos, Mastercard team up to accelerate the adoption of request to pay
Mar. 29, 2022 3:12 AM ETTemenos AG (TMSNY), TMNSFMABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) and Mastercard (MA) collaborate to help banks to accelerate their introduction of Request to Pay services in the UK.
- The collaboration aims to drive forward the development of Request to Pay in the UK, making it easier for financial institutions to introduce Request to Pay services for their customers.
- With this collaboration, Temenos and Mastercard aim to accelerate market adoption, enabling complete end-to-end, real-time processing and secure and successful communication between buyers and payers.
- Request to Pay provides individuals with more options and flexibility to settle bills, whether for significant purchases, utility and telecoms bills, or items such as council tax payments.
- Furthermore, for both Financial Institutions and Payers, Request to Pay can also help reduce instances of Authorized Push Payment fraud due to the strict Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer processes in place across the ecosystem.