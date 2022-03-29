Temenos, Mastercard team up to accelerate the adoption of request to pay

  • Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) and Mastercard (MA) collaborate to help banks to accelerate their introduction of Request to Pay services in the UK.
  • The collaboration aims to drive forward the development of Request to Pay in the UK, making it easier for financial institutions to introduce Request to Pay services for their customers.
  • With this collaboration, Temenos and Mastercard aim to accelerate market adoption, enabling complete end-to-end, real-time processing and secure and successful communication between buyers and payers.
  • Request to Pay provides individuals with more options and flexibility to settle bills, whether for significant purchases, utility and telecoms bills, or items such as council tax payments.
  • Furthermore, for both Financial Institutions and Payers, Request to Pay can also help reduce instances of Authorized Push Payment fraud due to the strict Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer processes in place across the ecosystem.
