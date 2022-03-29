Alfa Laval nabs its largest order ever from one of the world's largest breweries

Mar. 29, 2022 3:48 AM ETAlfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY), ALFVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has won its largest order ever to supply brewery systems to Golden Brewery, the largest brewery in the United States for value of SEK 670M.
  • The order comprises a state-of-the-art cold-block system which will be part of a two-year upgrade of the brewery.
  • The order will be booked in the business unit Food Systems in the Food & Water Division, with deliveries starting in 2022 to be finalized in 2024.
  • Golden Brewery is part of the Molson Coors Beverage Company. It produces up to 15 million hectolitres a year and is undergoing a thorough modernization.
