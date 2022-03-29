Uxin GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $79.5M; issues Q1 revenue guidance
Mar. 29, 2022 3:53 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Uxin press release (NASDAQ:UXIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $79.5M (+56.9% Y/Y).
- Transaction volume was 4,865 units for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 33.4% from 3,648 units in the last quarter and 110.9% from 2,307 units in the same period last year.
- Retail transaction volume was 1,657 units an increase of 61.3% from 1,027 units in the last quarter.
- Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations was $10.8M for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with a loss of RMB43.2 million in the last quarter and a loss of RMB162.5 million in the same period last year.
- The Company expects its total revenues to be in the range of RMB440 million to RMB460 million for the three months ending March 31, 2022.