Uxin GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $79.5M; issues Q1 revenue guidance

Mar. 29, 2022 3:53 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Uxin press release (NASDAQ:UXIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • Revenue of $79.5M (+56.9% Y/Y).
  • Transaction volume was 4,865 units for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 33.4% from 3,648 units in the last quarter and 110.9% from 2,307 units in the same period last year.
  • Retail transaction volume was 1,657 units an increase of 61.3% from 1,027 units in the last quarter.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations was $10.8M for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with a loss of RMB43.2 million in the last quarter and a loss of RMB162.5 million in the same period last year.
  • The Company expects its total revenues to be in the range of RMB440 million to RMB460 million for the three months ending March 31, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.