Nokia expands collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom to enhance 5G partnership
Mar. 29, 2022 4:17 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK), CHTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is rising 1.1% premarket after the firm has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) in a two-year deal to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions.
- The deal will see Nokia continue its long-term vendor partnership with CHT which has been in place from the deployment of 2G networks.
- The new deal will see Nokia deploy solutions that unlock the full business potential of 5G enabled by its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio as well as support a lower carbon footprint in line with CHT’s ESG commitments.
- Nokia will supply CHT with a wide range of solutions from its AirScale Single RAN equipment portfolio including macro base stations, small cells, 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and passive RRHsupporting different spectrum bands.
- The deal will also include network implementation and optimization services.
- The move will support CHT's competitive advantages to seize new business opportunities in the 5G era across several key industries including manufacturing, gaming, sports, and medicine with the use of services such as VR, AR, and 4K for live streaming.