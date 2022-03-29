Biden unveils Billionaire Minimum Tax, new corporate tax rate

President Biden on Monday laid out a $5.79T budget plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, including a 20% minimum tax rate on U.S. households worth more than $100M, or the top 0.01% of Americans. Company executives would also be required to hold on to shares they receive for several years after a stock buyback, while the corporate tax rate would be raised from the current 21% to 28%. In 2020, there were fifty Fortune 500 companies that made profits of over $50B, but didn't pay anything in federal taxes.

Quote: "For most Americans, the last few years have been very hard, stretching them to the breaking point, while billionaires and large corporations got richer than ever," Biden said in a statement. "Right now, billionaires pay an average of 8% on their total income, while a firefighter and a teacher pay double that tax rate. That's not right, that's not fair."

Billionaires make most of their money from capital gains, which are taxed at a lower rate than the paychecks that the majority of American workers bring home. The ultra-wealthy also rack up huge fortunes without ever selling their assets - or what is called unrealized capital gains - which aren't presently subject to income taxes. The new proposal would expand the tax code's definition of "income" by taxing unrealized capital gains, which could mean hefty tax bills for some of America's most prominent billionaires.

Examples: The ten richest people in the U.S., including Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, would pay up to $215B in taxes on unrealized stock gains, after currently paying next to nothing. Last year, Musk slammed a similar proposal from Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, tweeting, "eventually they run out of other people's money and then they come for you." The Biden administration also hopes Congress will enact a Global Minimum Tax, which was agreed to by 130 countries last year to "combat multinational companies from shipping jobs and recording profits overseas to avoid paying taxes at home."