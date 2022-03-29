European markets climb ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks

London +0.77%.

Germany +1.26%. Germany February import prices +1.3% vs +1.8% m/m expected.

Germany April GfK consumer sentiment -15.5 vs -14.0 expected.

France +1.67%. France March consumer confidence 91 vs 94 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.13% in early trade, with autos adding to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

UK February mortgage approvals 70.99k vs 74.85k expected

UK military intelligence says Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control.

Face-to-face talks between the two sides are set to continue this week, with delegations from both countries traveling to Turkey as talks resume Tuesday.

Data releases in the U.S. this week include the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and ADP will also release its private payrolls data ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report, on Friday.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.51%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.64%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 1.67%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.80%; CAC +0.80%; DAX +2.00% and EURO STOXX +1.31%.