US agency pauses distribution of GSK, Vir's COVID-19 therapy sotrovimab in certain states

On March 25, the U.S. government paused the distribution of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) COVID-19 antibody therapy sotrovimab in certain states after the FDA amended its emergency use authorization noting the drug's weakness against Omicron subvariant.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services paused distribution of sotrovimab to all states in Region 1 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont) and Region 2 (New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands).

The agency said the CDC had identified that the BA.2 variant was circulating with a frequency exceeding 50% in HHS Region 1 and Region 2.

The companies had said that the FDA determined that, based on the available evidence, including new live virus data generated by Vir, it was unlikely that the sotrovimab 500 mg dose would be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant.

ASPR added that other states, except those mentioned were not impacted by the decision.

ASPR noted that currently authorized alternative treatments are available for distribution: which includes Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid; Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 pill molnupiravir; and Eli Lilly's (LLY) bebtelovimab.

ASPR said that based on similar in vitro assay data currently available, these products are likely to retain activity against the BA.2 variant.