Kuaishou Technology reports Q4 results

Mar. 29, 2022 4:49 AM ETKuaishou Technology (KSHTY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kuaishou Technology press release (OTCPK:KSHTY): Q4 Revenue of RMB24.4B (+34.8% Y/Y).
  • Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 323.3 million, representing an increase of 19.2% from 271.3 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Average MAUs on Kuaishou APP were 578.0 million, representing an increase of 21.5% from 475.7 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Average daily time spent per DAU was 118.9 minutes, representing an increase of 32.3% from 89.9 minutes for the same period of 2020.
  • Average online marketing services revenue per DAU was RMB40.9, representing an increase of 30.3% from RMB31.4 for the same period of 2020.
  • Total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on our platform was RMB240.3 billion, representing an increase of 35.7% from RMB177.1 billion for the same period of 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.