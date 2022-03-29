Kuaishou Technology reports Q4 results
Mar. 29, 2022 4:49 AM ETKuaishou Technology (KSHTY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kuaishou Technology press release (OTCPK:KSHTY): Q4 Revenue of RMB24.4B (+34.8% Y/Y).
- Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 323.3 million, representing an increase of 19.2% from 271.3 million for the same period of 2020.
- Average MAUs on Kuaishou APP were 578.0 million, representing an increase of 21.5% from 475.7 million for the same period of 2020.
- Average daily time spent per DAU was 118.9 minutes, representing an increase of 32.3% from 89.9 minutes for the same period of 2020.
- Average online marketing services revenue per DAU was RMB40.9, representing an increase of 30.3% from RMB31.4 for the same period of 2020.
- Total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on our platform was RMB240.3 billion, representing an increase of 35.7% from RMB177.1 billion for the same period of 2020.