Quantum announces 9.5% stake acquisition by PIMCO

Mar. 29, 2022 5:27 AM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) announced that Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) acquired 9.54% stake in the company through the ownership of 6.37M shares and its warrants.
  • The acquisition is for investment purposes; working capital of the PIMCO Entities will be the source of funds for the purchase of shares in the recently launched Rights Offering.
  • PIMCO with a principal business of global investment management services for a wide range of investors is an indirect subsidiary of Allianz SE, a publicly held company in Germany.
  • Shares trading 4.9% higher premarket.
