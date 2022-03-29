Sanofi raises Dupixent's peak sales target over €13B
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it raised peak sales expectations of Dupixent (dupilumab) to more than €13B.
Dupixent, which is developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), is used to treat patients with certain types of atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.
The French company said the new ambition does not include potential for additional sales ambition upgrade from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with readouts expected in 2023.
The company noted that by 2025, Dupixent is expected to generate an additional 11 new regulatory submissions across indications and age groups.
In addition, the company said that it has 13 potential new medicines currently in the clinic to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, with 17 readouts expected by the end of 2024.