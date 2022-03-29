iQIYI launches on Roku devices in Canada and the U.S.
Mar. 29, 2022
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced that its IQIYI channel is now available on Roku devices in Canada and the U.S.
- Current overseas subscribers will now be able to enjoy iQIYI content through their Roku devices by simply logging on to the iQIYI channel on their Roku device, giving them more big screen options.
- iQIYI provides a wide variety of entertainment from across Asia and has been producing iQIYI Original dramas such as Thai dramas Gen Y The Series, Daughters, and Romantic Blue; and Filipino Dramas Hello Heart and Saying Goodbye.
- Additionally, it also offers dubbed versions of Oh Master! and Backstreet Rookie for Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian Bahasa speakers.
- The company offers subscribers two monthly subscription options, with both giving users unlimited access to all VIP content on the platform, an HD resolution viewing experience, and the ability to download titles.
- The Standard plan is available for CAD$8.99/month and US $8.99/month.
- The Premium plan is priced at CAD$10.99/month and US $9.99/month, which allows access on four devices, making it the perfect subscription option for families.
- Users can also access the iQIYI app on: Samsung Smart TVs; LG Smart TVs; Google Chromecast; Android phones and tablets; Android TV; iPhones and iPads; Apple TV; Amazon Fire TV.
- IQ shares up 1.5% premarket.