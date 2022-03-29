Amazon Glow, to remotely connect with loved ones, launched for all U.S. customers
Mar. 29, 2022 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) By: Khyathi Dalal
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that Amazon Glow will now be available for all customers in the U.S., arriving with a growing library of Amazon Kids+ games, visual arts activities, books, and immersive features that add magic to video calls and help build rich family connections.
- With Glow it is a new experience that created a new way for kids and remote loved ones to have fun enjoying the same content at the same time.
- Being the first device built specifically for kids from the ground up it will be originally available through a limited "invite only" release.
- Amazon designed Glow as a unique device that combines projection, video, and sensing technologies to create an immersive experience and remove the feeling of physical distance keeping kids and family members apart.
- Amazon is exploring collaborations with children’s hospitals as well as education experts and organizations focused on autism therapy, to understand additional benefits and use cases for Amazon Glow outside the home.