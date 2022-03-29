Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launched the new Amazon Glow device that's available for all U.S. customers, with a growing library of Amazon Kids+ games, visual arts activities, books, and features to enhance video calls.

Glow, which combines projection, video, and sensing technologies will enable kids to connect with pre-approved loved ones that parents invite to the experience.

Amazon is rolling out its new kid-friendly Amazon Glow device. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)

Being the first Amazon device built specifically for kids from the ground up, it will be initially available through a limited "invite-only" release.

"We know a majority of parents say it’s challenging for their kids to stay engaged on traditional video calls, and, let's be honest, stay in one place," said Joerg Tewes, General Manager, Amazon Glow. "Glow is like a giant virtual recreation room bursting with fun, creating a magical experience that captivates kids and delights the entire family."

"For grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members, Glow provides an effective way to build connections and strengthen bonds with the kids in their lives in between traditional family gatherings," Tewes added.

Amazon Glow comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes content from Disney, Mattel, Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop, along with 100 games and visual arts activities and access to thousands of books.