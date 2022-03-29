Intuit will challenge FTC complaint filed in the U.S. District Court

Mar. 29, 2022 5:50 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will challenge a complaint filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California.
  • The FTC inaccurately alleges company’s advertising practices directed consumers who were eligible for free tax filing software from TurboTax or the IRS Free File Program to the company’s paid tax preparation products.
  • Last tax season alone, the company delivered 17 million free tax filings.
  • The FTC commissioners were not unanimous to file a claim against Intuit.
