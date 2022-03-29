Envista gets FDA nod for mandibular nerve tracing feature in dental diagnostic software
Mar. 29, 2022 5:58 AM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Envista (NYSE:NVST) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the 510(k) clearance to its Assisted Intelligence (AI) mandibular nerve tracing feature in its diagnostic software platform DTX Studio Clinic for use in dentistry.
- The company said the tracing of the mandibular nerve in modern dentistry is of significance as it influences the available therapeutic options for the patient.
- Envista (NVST) said that in 2017, Envista obtained FDA clearance for its AI-driven 3D virtual tooth setup algorithm and in 2020, a further clearance was received for automatic tooth position identification and automated sorting of full-mouth x-ray series.
- The company added that on March 25, the FDA granted the third clearance for the fully automated mandibular nerve tracing on CBCT scans.