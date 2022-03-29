Conn's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.15, revenue of $402.49M misses by $9.95M
Mar. 29, 2022 6:02 AM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Conn's press release (NASDAQ:CONN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $402.49M (+9.4% Y/Y) misses by $9.95M.
- Same store sales increased 6.2%; Total retail sales increased 13.0%; eCommerce sales increased 131.8%.
- CEO comment: "Throughout fiscal year 2023, we will focus on transforming our business by investing in initiatives that strengthen our core, enhance our credit business and accelerate eCommerce growth. We believe these investments will further increase our competitive advantage, drive controlled revenue and profitability growth and create sustainable value for our shareholders."