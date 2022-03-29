bp and Uber partner to drive delivery growth through BPme app
Mar. 29, 2022 6:03 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), BPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- bp (NYSE:BP) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) announced a new global strategic convenience delivery partnership for extending their existing local arrangements to reach more consumers across the world, to be announced at this year's Shoptalk by Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi.
- Being the first convenience retailer to team up with Uber Eats on a global level, bp plans to have 3K+ retail locations available on the delivery platform over the next three years.
- The new partnership will be covering retail sites in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa and the west coast of U.S.; Sites in the U.K. and eastern U.S. will be added to the app for the first time this year, with plans to launch in other European markets from 2023.
- "We're thrilled to team up with Uber Eats globally giving us the opportunity to reach many more consumers online in addition to those who currently visit our retail sites. We’ve seen how the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for delivered convenience and this partnership will allow us to scale up quickly on the Uber platform. And for the first time, we will be able to offer delivery options to existing customers on our own BPme app by the end of 2023," EVP customers & products, bp Emma Delaney commented.
- Since 2019, bp has seen a three-fold increase in users of the BPme app, with 16M active loyalty users worldwide.
- Both the companies already work together since February 2021 in mobility with bp providing electric vehicle charging for Uber's ride-hail drivers.
- BP shares trading 1.2% higher premarket while UBER shares trade 0.7% higher.