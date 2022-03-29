Vertical Aerospace stock jumps as Avolon exceeds 500-unit preorder of VX4
Mar. 29, 2022 6:19 AM ETVertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) announced that Avolon has exceeded its whole 500 unit pre-order of Vertical’s VX4 electric aircraft within nine months.
- Avolon, the world’s second largest aircraft lessor, pre-ordered 500 VX4s in June 2021, and as of today has placed all of these units, as well as an additional 50 aircraft options, with leading global airlines.
- This marks the largest pre-order book by value in the eVTOL market for $5.4B and together with Avolon’s placements means that the VX4 will fly in the US, UK, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, Greenland, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean.
- Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder & CEO of Vertical said, “We are delighted that Turkey has been added to the global destinations where the VX4 will fly. We look forward to welcoming Gözen into the Vertical family and continue to celebrate our growing partnership with Avolon."
- Shares up 10.5% premarket.