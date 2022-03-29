Friendable launches FeaturedX.com
Mar. 29, 2022 6:21 AM ETFriendable, Inc. (FDBL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Friendable (OTCPK:FDBL) launched and released FeaturedX.com, a web property acquired by the company in January.
- The company said FeaturedX has thousands of artists currently available and is a place where artists can book a guest feature, co-write, MIDI composition or live instrumental tracking for artists releasing their next single or looking to extend reach for music production and collaboration.
- The company added that it has also retained two founders of Featured X Ryan "Tuck" O’Leary (Touring Artist) and Jeff Menig (CEO of Beacon Artist Management) to join Friendable as partners.