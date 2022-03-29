Radware announces $1M deal with major South American conglomerate
Mar. 29, 2022 6:48 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) has expanded its relationship with a major South American conglomerate in a million dollar deal.
- To support the digital transformation of its portfolio companies, the conglomerate is leveraging Radware's solution to increase its application cybersecurity defenses, expand DDoS protection for its local infrastructure, and add integrated application delivery capabilities.
- The conglomerate selected Radware for comprehensive integrated application and network security, including its Attack Mitigation Solution.
- To protect application availability, the conglomerate increased its investment in Radware's DefensePro DDoS protection.
- To secure delivery of its web applications and provide API security, the organization deployed Radware's integrated web application firewall.