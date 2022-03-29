McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) reported a 3% sales increase in FQ1 from last year, including a 1% unfavorable impact from currency.

The food company said its consumer segment sales (-2% Y/Y), while impacted by lapping high year-ago demand, continued to reflect the sustained shift to higher at-home consumption compared to pre-pandemic levels. The flavor solutions segment growth (+12%) was noted to be driven by outstanding performance with packaged food and beverage customers as well as robust demand from our restaurant and other foodservice customers, due in part to lapping curtailed away-from-home dining in the year-ago period.

Gross profit margin rate fell by 220 bps during the quarter due largely to higher cost inflataion.

Operating income was $207M in FQ1 vs. $236M a year ago.

Looking ahead, MKC sees sales growth of 3% to 5% this year vs. 3.84% consensus and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.17 to $3.22 vs. $3.18 consensus.

Read further details in the full earnings report.