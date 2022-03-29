ImmunoGen files for US approval of mirvetuximab to treat ovarian cancer
Mar. 29, 2022 6:57 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) submitted an application under the accelerated approval pathway to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for mirvetuximab soravtansine as standalone therapy for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have previously received one to three prior systemic treatments.
- The company said the biologics license application was backed by data a phase 3 trial called SORAYA.
- Full results were presented from the study earlier this month which followed a stock price fall and a downgrade by RBC Capital Markets.
- The company noted that FDA has 60 days to determine whether the BLA is complete and acceptable for filing.
- ImmunoGen (IMGN) has requested priority review of the application and, if granted, the review will be completed within six months of the filing date.