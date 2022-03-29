Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) has lost ~16% in the pre-market Tuesday after the molecular test maker reported lower than expected earnings with a decline in revenue for 4Q 2021.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $7.7M, indicating a ~21% YoY decline from the third quarter when the company’s revenue more than tripled from the prior-year period. Discontinued operations generated $7.2M of the topline in 4Q.

Meanwhile, the net loss climbed ~23% YoY to $92.9M even as operating expenses contracted ~28% YoY to $20.6M.

Revenue for the full year stood at $60.6M with a ~18% YoY drop from the previous year. Net loss for 2021 increased ~29% YoY to $92.9M as operating expenses rose ~11% YoY to $119.1M. Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents reached to $88.4M at the year-end marking a ~4% YoY decline.

“Progenity is making great strides in its transformation into a biotherapeutics company,” Chief Executive Adi Mohanty said, adding that the process would be complete in 1H 2022.

According to Mohanty, Progenity (PROG) is mainly focused on its ulcerative colitis program, for which the company is currently recruiting patients for a clinical device performance study.