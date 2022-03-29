Boyd Gaming strikes strategic deal in iGaming

Jefferies weighed in on the acquisition by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) of iGaming tech company Pala Interactive LLC for $170M. The deal was announced after the market closed on Monday.

Analyst David Katz: "We believe the acquisition should be generally neutral for the shares, given it fulfills Mgt. indication of continued build-out of BYD's iGaming business long-term and consumes a moderate amount of capital in the near term. We view the announcement as consistent with BYD's methodical approach to digital gaming, including its partnership with FanDuel for OSB and its gradual build in iGaming."

Jefferies kept a Hold rating on Boyd Gaming (BYD) and price target of $70.

