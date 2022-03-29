LHG Group gains after UnitedHealth agrees to purchase for $170/share

Mar. 29, 2022

  • LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) rose 6% in premarket trading after UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) has agreed to buy the home-health business for $5.4 billion in cash.
  • UnitedHealth's Optum Health agreed to purchase LHCG for $170 share, according to a statement. The acquisition price represents a 8.1% premium to LHCG's closing price on Monday.
  • The planned LHC Group acquisition comes as UnitedHealth's purchase of Change Healthcare (CHNG) was blocked by the Dept. of Justice last month. The parties in the Change Healthcare deal have until April 5 to decide to walk from the deal or continue to fight in court.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to UnitedHealth's (UNH)outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2022, modestly accretive in 2023, and advancing "strongly" in subsequent years.
  • Co-founders Keith and Ginger Myers will personally invest $10 million in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) stock following the close of the combination.
  • The story was earlier reported by the WSJ.
