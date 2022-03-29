Lovesac GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $1.51, revenue of $196.2M beats by $21.86M

Mar. 29, 2022 7:04 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lovesac press release (NASDAQ:LOVE): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $1.51.
  • Revenue of $196.2M (+51.3% Y/Y) beats by $21.86M.
  • total Comparable Sales of 50%
  • CEO comment: “We enter fiscal 2023 with the people, strategy and platform primed to build on our success and deliver long-term, sustainable and profitable growth. We’ll drive this growth by remaining focused on key drivers: smart investments in product extensions and technology, creative deployment of our omni-channel sales model, supply chain and operating efficiencies. I am immensely proud of our resilient and passionate team and we are eager and enthusiastic for a successful fiscal 2023.”
