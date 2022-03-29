Barclays top investor dumps $1.2B worth stake in overnight share sale: Reuters

Mar. 29, 2022

Barclays Bank - Financial Building

jax10289/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares in London early trading saw a drop of ~4% after one of its top investors offloaded a $1.2B block of stock at a discount overnight.
  • BCS shares on NYSE are trading 1.7% higher premarket.
  • As per Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters an unnamed investor sold 599M shares equivalent of 3.6% stake last evening; transaction facilitated by Goldman Sachs.
  • Goldman Sachs note cited by Reuters states: The institutional seller has instructed Goldman Sachs to sell 575M shares in Barclays through a public bookbuild process.
  • This news comes on the heels of the bank disclosing a $592M loss on botched structured product sales yesterday.
  • Also, Eikon data indicates that Capital Group offloaded 399M shares on Monday but it remains unclear whether the sale was connected to the transaction managed by Goldman Sachs.
  • Quick look at its ownership structure:

