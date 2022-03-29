SCYNEXIS GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.28, revenue of $0.6M misses by $0.56M

Mar. 29, 2022 7:06 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SCYNEXIS press release (NASDAQ:SCYX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $0.6M misses by $0.56M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.5 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $93.0 million in cash, and cash equivalents on December 31, 2020.
  • Based upon its existing operating plan, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents, the funding of $5.0 million from the third tranche of the previously reported Term Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital/SVB for positive CANDLE study top-line data, and receipt of $4.7 million in conjunction with the sale of New Jersey Net Operating Losses will enable us to fund our operating requirements into the second quarter of 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.