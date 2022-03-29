SCYNEXIS GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.28, revenue of $0.6M misses by $0.56M
Mar. 29, 2022 7:06 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SCYNEXIS press release (NASDAQ:SCYX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.05 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $0.6M misses by $0.56M.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.5 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $93.0 million in cash, and cash equivalents on December 31, 2020.
- Based upon its existing operating plan, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents, the funding of $5.0 million from the third tranche of the previously reported Term Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital/SVB for positive CANDLE study top-line data, and receipt of $4.7 million in conjunction with the sale of New Jersey Net Operating Losses will enable us to fund our operating requirements into the second quarter of 2023.