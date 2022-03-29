McDonald's is expected to take more market share from Burger King

Cowen defended its bullish thesis on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) amid the recent share price weakness, noting outperformance in the U.S. will make up for some of the headwinds in Europe.

Of note, a proprietary survey conducted by the firm indicated the fast-food chain had the strongest value perceptions amongst lower income respondents, suggesting pricing power for the Golden Arches.

McDonald's (MCD) is also expected to take further share gains from Burger King due to turnaround efforts with that chain seen taking time to materialize given issues with menu pricing architecture and an earlier stage of remodeling.

Analyst Andrew Charles: "We like MCD's playbook to sustain 2021's U.S. sales strength that builds on last year's success with chicken (higher margin than beef) & digital, while staffing challenges presumably peaked in Dec 2021 to help speed 2022 thru-put."

Charles and team forecast McDonald's (MCD) will generate Q1 same-store sales growth of 3.5% vs. 3.2% consensus and Q2 same-store sales growth of 3.8% vs. 3.3% consensus.

Cowen kept an Outperform rating on MCD and price target of $275.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) are down 9.37% on a year-to-date basis vs. -3.67% for the S&P 500 Index.