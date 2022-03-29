Pfizer meets key goals in second late-stage trial for ulcerative colitis candidate

Mar. 29, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced on Tuesday that its oral ulcerative colitis candidate, etrasimod, met the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at both weeks 12 and 52 in a global Phase 3 trial involving 433 patients.
  • The favorable results from ELEVATE UC 52 trial follow the positive 12-week data from another late-stage trial called ELEVATE UC 12, Pfizer (PFE) said.
  • In addition, etrasimod, a once-daily, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, met all key secondary endpoints with statistical significance at both 12 and 52 weeks.
  • The safety profile was consistent with prior studies for the therapy. The full dataset is yet to undergo peer review, which typically precedes the publication in a medical journal.
  • The company expects to submit regulatory filings for the therapy based on the results from ELEVATE UC 12 and ELEVATE UC 52 trials and their long-term extension. Regulatory submissions are expected to start later this year.
  • Pfizer (PFE) added etrasimod into its pipeline as part of its recent acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals.
  • Read more on the data from ELEVATE 12 study.
