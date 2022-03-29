Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are facing additional scrutiny as the Department of Justice signaled it would support a piece of legislation that would prevent the tech giants from favoring their own services over competitors', The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal, which obtained a letter signaling the DOJ's support, noted that the agency has explicitly expressed support for the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, initially written by a number of lawmakers, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley.

“The Department views the rise of dominant platforms as presenting a threat to open markets and competition, with risks for consumers, businesses, innovation, resiliency, global competitiveness, and our democracy,” the letter, which was signed by Peter Hyun Justice Department’s acting assistant attorney general for legislative affairs, read.

Apple (AAPL) was fractionally higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, while both Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) were fractionally lower.

The tech companies, who have expressed opposition for the bill in the past, have pointed out that it would make it more difficult to offer services.

A number of legislators, including members of both parties, as well as those from California, have also expressed skepticism on the bill in its current form, for a variety of reasons, including unduly targeting and extended government intervention.

Apple, Amazon and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

