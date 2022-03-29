After New York, Uber to close deal with hometown San Francisco's taxi company
Mar. 29, 2022 7:23 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In its plan to attract additional taxis on its platform, Uber (NYSE:UBER) is underway closing a settlement with San Francisco-based company Flywheel Applied sciences, NY Times reported.
- The step comes in as a surprise as San Francisco, Uber's hometown, has been amongst those cities which has in past assertively resisted Uber's enterprise
- This will enable Uber passengers within the metropolis to name a taxi by the Uber app, in response to 4 folks aware of the matter and a video presentation by town's transportation company that was considered by The New York Instances.
- Uber entered into a similar partnership with taxi corporations in New York Metropolis during the last week; in past 5-day trading, the stock has gained 7%.
- In February, the company indicated that it had added 122K taxis to its platform final 12 months.
- UBER shares trading 1.4% higher premarket.